Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart injured his leg during the team's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday night. While it is currently being classified as a calf strain, fans are nervously awaiting MRI results tomorrow after watching the frightening injury live.



"Marcus Smart has a calf strain. We'll know more tomorrow when he gets an MRI," head coach Brad Stevens said after the game.

Smart went down without contact while under the basket waiting for a rebound during the fourth quarter. He had to be helped to the locker room.

"Yeah, everybody was concerned with his health," Celtics star Jaylen Brown said.

He continued: "Marcus is essential to our team man, he's been great. Whether the numbers show it or not, Marcus has been a leader on this team, he's been somebody that has been looking to get guys the ball in the right spots, including me. So to have him go down in the middle of the game like that, definitely had everybody concerned.

Smart is averaging career highs in both points and assists with 13.2 points and 6.0 assists per game. He's played a key role in Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum's absence throughout the start of the season.

