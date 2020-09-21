Coming into the Eastern Conference Finals, everyone knew the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat were two evenly matched teams. Despite this, the Heat jumped out to a quick 2-0 series lead which shocked both Celtics players and their fans. Immediately following Game 2, it was reported that Marcus Smart could be heard yelling from the Celtics locker room, as he was deeply upset with how the game went down. Immediately following his rant, the Celtics went out and won Game 3, narrowing the Heat's lead to 2-1.

Ahead of Monday night's Game 4, Marcus Smart spoke to Celtics reporter Chris Forberg about what really happened in the locker room after Game 2. Smart ultimately admitted to emotions running high after the game and that team chemistry wasn't hurt by it. In fact, it was good to keep everyone accountable.

“Electrifying. We're a family. Families fight. I fight with my brothers all the time. It happens between families. We weren’t happy to be down 2-0," Smart said.

All things considered, the Celtics are still down in the series although they have a perfect opportunity to carry forth the momentum of their last game and tie the series at two games apiece. With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, the stakes have never been higher.