Despite her long-standing career and massive success, Kelly Rowland hasn't always been financially stable. The former Destiny's Child star opened up about her past struggles with money for the very first time, explaining how she "almost lost everything" while trying to keep up with the lavish lifestyle that everyone around her had. Kelly spoke on this dark time when she was "rich broke" with pastor Erwin McManus in a new interview. During their chat, Erwin asked her where she got her generosity from.

"I watched my mom be a generous person," Kelly explained. "I watched her give her very last. I watched her give with faith, and I would be thinking 'Where am I gonna eat?'"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Even going through my own time where there was a lot of–no one will believe this and it’ll actually be the first time I talk about it–where I almost lost everything because I was so busy trying to keep up," Kelly continued. "Whether it was the look, whether it was the wardrobe, whether it was the car, whether it was the place, whether it was the–you know what I mean? All that silliness."

"You were rich-broke," Erwin noted, which made Kelly laugh. "Rich broke!" she exclaimed. "Rich broke." Kelly then recalled her best friend telling her that despite her money problems, she still needed to give to others. By the following week, "things just started to happen. Good things." From that point on, she understood the importance of generosity. Watch their full conversation below.

