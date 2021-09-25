*Update* According to new reports, Price's attorney refutes the police department's claims and states that the singer is recovering from COVID at a private location.

Original Story:

An award-winning singer has gone missing and people are frantically trying to locate her. R&B powerhouse Kelly Price is known for her classics like "Heartbreak Hotel" with Faith Evans and Whitney Houston, her cover of "As We Lay," and "Friend of Mine" with R. Kelly and Ronald Isley. The singer is a celebrated voice in the industry and is well-respected as a veteran, so it was a surprise when the news was shared that she has been reported as a missing person.

There have been speculative reports raging through the internet now that the information has gone viral, but it seems that Price disappeared a month ago after battling COVID-19 at a Georgia hospital.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

According to TMZ, some requested for a welfare check to be executed on Price's home last Saturday (September 18) and while her boyfriend was reportedly there and spoke with authorities, police claim they did not find anything to suggest foul play. However, since that time, the singer has been "listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center."

The outlet added that revealed at the end of July that Price was suffering from COVID symptoms, and the following week, she went to the hospital where she was transferred to the ICU. It is reported that she was one of those cases with severe symptoms and her "condition worsened." Price remained in the hospital for three weeks and her relatives often visited with her, but later "her kids got a call that she'd been discharged, which was surprising because she was apparently still not fully healthy."

Price's boyfriend is accused of keeping her away from her loved ones. It is unclear if authorities have obtained the proper paperwork to enter Price's home for a face-to-face welfare check.

