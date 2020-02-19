mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Keke Palmer Sings About Love Gone Wrong On "Virgo Tendencies"

Erika Marie
February 18, 2020 22:12
Virgo Tendencies
Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer drops off a post-Valentine's Day breakup single that shows why she has too many "Virgo Tendencies."


She may currently be a co-host of ABC's Strahan, Sara and Keke, but Keke Palmer is a multihyphenated entertainer who keeps herself busy. The longtime actress is known for her many television and film roles, but Keke also fancies herself a singer, as well. Keke has released two studio albums: So Uncool in 2007 and Waiting to Exhale in 2016. She often flexes her vocal skills on social media, but this weekend we received a new single from the talk show host titled "Virgo Tendencies."

On the track, Keke addresses all of the pitfalls of a toxic relationship and why the romance has come to an end. She calls out her unidentified partner and lets them know that their lack of investment has caused her to tap out. There's hasn't been a formal announcement about an upcoming project from the singer, so, for now, it seems as if this is a stand-alone single. However, we wouldn't be surprised if Keke Palmer had a musical surprise up her sleeve. Check out "Virgo Tendencies" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Look, don't get deaded
I put you in the morgue, yeah, I said it
Tense energy around me, I fed it
Sent you hella texts, you just read it
Brick wall around my heart how'd you get in?
Sittin' here regrettin' our connection
Why you dancin' like some diamonds round my question?
Finna lose all this greatness your obsession

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
