Megan Thee Stallion has been quite adamant that she is not seeing anybody right now, telling photographers that she's officially single after her split with MoneyBagg Yo. The rapper ascended quickly to the top of the rap game and everybody has their eyes on the H-Town Hottie, trying to predict who she'll go after next. Some fans believe she may be striking up a fling with YG after the Bompton star joined her in her van this week but Keke Palmer may have other plans. On Stalli's latest social upload, the actress threw her name in the hat, telling the artist that she can picture them together.

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion has captured the hearts of so many in twelve short months. She's also got all the boys and girls in their feelings, hoping to be the next one to occupy her thoughts late at night. Keke Palmer decided that now is the time to shoot her shot, sliding into Meg's comments and getting a little flirtatious. "U look like my girlfriend," wrote Palmer with a heart-eyes emoji. The photos in question are typical of Thee Stallion, showing her in a skin-tight ensemble and flaunting her curves across the internet.

Do you think Megan Thee Stallion might move onto Keke Palmer from MoneyBagg Yo? Now that she's single, anything is possible.