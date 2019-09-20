After her Vanity Fair lie detector test appearance became a hilarious meme, it was Keke Palmer's mother who had to sit her down and teach her about Dick Cheney. We previously reported on Palmer's reaction to being shown a photo of Cheney who served as vice president under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009.

"I hate to say it and I hope I don't sound ridiculous, but I don't know who this man is," Keke said. "I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man." The Hustlers star's response became a viral sensation, and durin SHE Media’s #Blogher19 Creators Summit, Palmer shared that her mom set her straight.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"It was so crazy, my mom was like, 'You didn’t know who Dick Cheney is?'" Palmer said, according to Page Six. "I said, 'We don’t even talk about Dick Cheney!' and then she tried to tell me what he was about, and I said, 'I see why we don’t talk about him!'" She added, "Geez Louise! I truly did not know who the man was...God bless him though."

During the conversation, Palmer also shared that she had a funny moment while shooting her latest film Hustlers when Usher showed up for his cameo. "In the scene where we found out that Usher’s in [the club], it just blows my mind that I auditioned for Usher when I was like 10-years-old for a movie, now I’m on stage stripping for him!" Palmer said. Life drops off full circle moments in the strangest ways. Have you checked out Hustlers yet?