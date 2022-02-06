Keith Thurman used to be the unified Welterweight titleholder in boxing. Eventually, Thurman lost his belts, and now, they are held by fighters like Yordenis Ugas, Terence Crawford, and Errol Spence Jr. After losing to Pacquiao about two and a half years ago, Thurman finally entered the ring again on Saturday night, this time against 26-year-old Mario Barrios.

As you can see from some of the clips below, Thurman absolutely dominated the fight, and it was pretty well impossible for Barrios to get anything going. By the end of the evening, Barrios' nose had been completely demolished, all while Thurman was credited with a unanimous victory.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Following the match, Thurman was in the ring and issued a challenge to all of the Welterweight belt holders. Simply put, Thurman believes he deserves another chance at being the champion. "I want the belts, baby," Thurman said. "I want the champions."

It remains to be seen whether or not he will be given that opportunity, although for now, he is certainly on the right track. It is now up to the promoters to make something happen.

