Kehlani Joins Victoria Monét On "Touch Me" Remix

"Touch Me" has been a huge record for Victoria Monét, who continues to turn heads to her music.

At a time, Monét was known to the world as "Ariana Grande's best friend" but now, she's far out of Grande's shadow. It's beautiful to see the steps that she has taken in the last several years, creating a brand for herself and sharing her incredible vocals with us all.

She's a regular staple of our R&B Season playlist and, with a new remix of "Touch Me" featuring Kehlani, you can bet your top dollar that we'll be featuring this one over the weekend.

The new remix is stunning, with both vocalists sounding great together. Can we talk about this outro too? The way the song naturally ends is unlike a lot of songs these days. This ends so organically. The listener isn't waiting for another verse, another hook, or anything. This was the perfect way to get through the track.

Listen below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll stop rockin' nails for you

I'll park the Porsche and drop the top

You drop your dress, I'll take the stress away from you

You're beggin' me to make a move

I'm beggin' for a sip of juice

You been my favorite kind of fruit

You are my favorite kind of muse