Keedron Bryant Shares 6-Track Self-Titled EP Featuring Curly J

Hayley Hynes
January 15, 2022 16:52
Keedron
Keedron Bryant Feat. Curly J

Curly J and Aiyanna Bryant both nabbed features on "Keedron."


14-year-old Keedron Bryant continues to make waves in the R&B industry with his latest 6-track offering, Keedron. The EP includes appearances from Curly J on "Stubborn" and Aiyanna Bryant on "Like I Do," while the singer rolls solo on four other titles.

"I TRULY APPRECIATE the Love And Support Y'all," the rising star told his followers on Friday afternoon. "Run It UP!! #KEEDRON Out Now!!!"


As Rated R&B notes, while all six songs are worth streaming, "Passing Thru" is definitely a standout, as it perfectly showcases Bryant's soulful vocal range. "On my way to doing shows / Making moves / I just gotta see you / I just gotta make my way back to you / Even though I’m just passing through," he sings.

What are your thoughts on Keedron? Who would you like to see the 14-year-old recording artist link up with on a track in the future? Let us know in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Hello

2. Passing Thru

3. Stubborn (feat. Curly J)

4. Like I Do (feat. Aiyanna Bryant)

5. Blackberry Sauce

6. Everything

[Via]

