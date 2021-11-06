mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Keedron Bryant & Curly J Team Up For New Song & Video, “Stubborn”

Hayley Hynes
November 06, 2021 14:58
Look out for Bryant’s upcoming project, set to hit streamers on January 14th.


Keedron Bryant may be just 14 years old, but he’s already got a lot of W’s to look back on. The recording artist and activist recently dropped off a new single “Stubborn” featuring Curly J, along with a Mills Miller directed video to go along with the track.

As Broadway World notes, the new song highlights the young performer’s great versatility, allowing listeners to enjoy his fun-loving, upbeat side. “Stubborn” is a love song that tells the story of someone vying for attention from the girl of their dreams. “To love you, it’s so easy to/You brighten up the room when you walk into it,” the “Hello” artist sings.

New York rapper Curly J shows off his head-spinning lyrical skills on his verse, flirting with the woman he wants as he spits game. The visual shows the Curly and his friend hanging out in a skating rink with their girls, playing games, and having a blast together. Check it out above.

If you’re a fan of Keedron’s new release, you’ll be happy to hear that he has a new project on the way, slated for release on January 14th, 2022.

What do you think about “Stubborn”?

Quotable Lyrics:

Can’t get enough of you

So I’m holding onto you

Think I’m going crazy over you

Think I’m going crazy over you

[Via

