Gone are the days where critics would pick on Keanu Reeves and his acting chops, memories of Bram Stoker's Dracula notwithstanding. These days, Keanu Reeves has evolved into a full-fledged national treasure, cherished by legions of adoring fans. Case in point, he was recently revealed to play a major leading role in CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, unveiling his presence to damn-near rapturous applause and a few choice compliments.

Between that, John Wick, Toy Story 4, and his endlessly endearing personality, Keanu Reeves has enjoyed one hell of a year. So much so that several fans have whipped up a petition, campaigning for him to land the coveted position of Time's "Person Of The Year."

The petition, created by the Wick-esque alias of John Doe, has already garnered 14,000 signatures as of this writing. Given the nature of the beast, it wouldn't be surprising to see this one continue to pick up steam, as well it should. After all, who doesn't love Keanu Reeves? While it's unlikely that Time bestows him with the title when all is said and done, he can take solace in a simple, yet undoubtedly pure fact. To his immense fanbase, he's already earned the honor in their hearts. Sign the petition right here.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images