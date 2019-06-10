Until you've been remodeled in CGI plasticine, you don't what it's like to live inside a game cartridge. Keanu Reeves would be the fits to tell you, it's no simple task. At this year's E3 summit, Keanu was on hand to reveal his involvement in Cyberpunk 2077 - the latest video game titled produced under the watchful eye of CD Projekt Red.

The Polish game developer is widely regarded as an industry leader in the field of "creative role-playing" as illustrated by the success of their Witcher series, spanning 4 successive titles. Not only did Keanu Reeves reveal his own participation at E3; he also cut the red ribbon on Cyberpunk 2077's flashy new trailer.

To everyone's surprise (gathered in the crowd), Keanu was among the characters depicted in the game, or in the very least, an uncanny resemblance to a vigilante someone or other. Keanu's unspoken mysticism seems to have played a role in preparing him up for his jump into the pixelated world.

As per Keanu' speech notes, Cyberpunk 2077 players will be given the chance to assume the mantle of an "enhanced mercenary working in the sleazy underbelly of the city." The game is slated for release on April 16th, 2020. Check out the theatrical trailer and hit us with your thoughts.

[Via]