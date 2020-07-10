mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KAYTRANADA & Lucky Daye Vibe Out On "Look Easy"

Keenan Higgins
July 10, 2020 12:12
KAYTRANADA returns to music with his first release of 2020, a new single titled "Look Easy" featuring smooth singing sensation Lucky Daye.


KAYTRANADA turned heads at the close of 2019 with his critically-acclaimed album Bubba, but surprisingly hasn't dropped anything new for 2020. He gets a pass for that given the wild year we've all been having, and thankfully the sonic drought is over thanks to his new club-ready single titled "Look Easy" featuring Lucky Daye.

Image: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As with many of KAYTRANADA's classic cuts, the instrumental used for "Look Easy" takes you on a synth-heavy journey that's highly pleasing on the ears. Daye's vocals are like icing on the cake, creating a perfect addition to bring the song to life that'll have fans singing along with just as much energy as the track itself. Spewing out themes of self confidence, both artists came together to embody what it feels like to be the flyest person walking in the room.

Listen to KAYTRANADA's new collaboration with Lucky Daye titled "Look Easy" below, and let's hope there's more to come from Montreal's premiere superproducer currently making music for people to rock out to:

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm hotter than New Orleans, yeah, yeah
God damn I feel important, yeah, yeah
Instead I'm gettin' higher, higher, higher, high, high
The feeling, can't ignore it, yeah, yeah

