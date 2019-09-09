On August 31st, an 84-year-old woman by the name of Afaf Anis Assad was at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Southern California when she was allegedly followed into the bathroom by two women who beat her and robbed her. Last week on September 4th, Assad died from the injuries she sustained during the attack and according to the Los Angeles Times, two women have been arrested and charged in connection with the attack. These two women are Candace Townsel and Kimesha Williams who are both reportedly from Moreno Valley. In the report, it was revealed that Williams is the sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard.

Williams is currently being held at the Indio Jail without bail. Her association with Leonard had authorities feeling as though she could make bail which is why it was originally set at $100 Million.

The report states how Williams has been charged with first-degree robbery and murder and will get her day in court on Thursday, September 19th.

Leonard has always been pretty private about his family life so it is no surprise that he has yet to comment on this news. The two-time NBA champion is set to play for the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.