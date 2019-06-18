Kawhi Leonard will be one of the biggest stories in free agency thanks to his unique situation with the Toronto Raptors. Leonard just helped the team win their first ever championship and won NBA Finals MVP in the process. Despite his success with the Raptors, it has been believed for some time now that he actually wants to play in Los Angeles where he grew up. In the meantime, Raptors fans are trying to convince the superstar to stay so that he can instill some longterm success for the franchise.

It has also been reported that the Lakers are interested in Leonard but based on a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard is more interested in playing for the other team in Los Angeles, the Clippers.

As he explains, Leonard probably wouldn't even take a meeting with the Lakers and that he is leaning towards staying with the Raptors or heading over to Doc Rivers and the Clippers. Either decision would be huge for the league as the Raptors are trying to become a dynasty while the Clippers are looking to become a contender in the depleted Western Conference.

Free agency begins on June 30th at 6 P.M. EST so that's when players will be allowed to start meeting with teams.