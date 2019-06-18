Heading into free agency, one of the most intriguing stories will involve Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors. Leonard just helped win the NBA Championship for the Raptors and picked up NBA Finals MVP honors in the process. He is a free agent this summer and the whole league is wondering if he will come back to Toronto or if he will go to Los Angeles where he grew up. There have been reports that the Lakers and Knicks are looking into the superstar while the Raptors are doing the most to keep him with the team.

During the championship parade yesterday, Leonard was asked about his plans for free agency and as you would expect from the Board Man, he's not divulging too much information just yet.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"I'm going to take the right time," Leonard told Ian Harrison of the Associated Press. "You don't need too many days to figure it out. We'll see what happens. Once that time comes, then we'll all lay the pros and cons out."

If Leonard stays with the Raptors, the team has the opportunity to reach dynasty status especially with the Warriors depleted heading into next season. If he goes to the Clippers or Lakers, both of those teams would become instant contenders.