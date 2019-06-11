The Golden State Warriors were a desperate basketball team last night as they went into Game 5 of the NBA Finals down 3-1 at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. In the end, the Warriors were able to win the game thanks to a strong first half that saw Kevin Durant return from injury and put up 11 points in the first quarter. Durant ultimately went down with another injury and had to be helped off the court with what seemed to be a torn Achilles. It was a devastating sight to see especially since Durant is up for a supermax contract in free agency.

After the game, players reacted to the injury with Kawhi Leonard of the Raptors being asked for his thoughts on everything that went down.

As someone who has had his own injury issues in the past, Leonard seemed to be quite sad for KD and wished him a speedy recovery. As he explained, now that we're in the NBA Finals, every game counts and a championship is what every player works for. Having said that, Kawhi wasn't surprised that Durant would try his best to come back and that it's unfortunate he got injured.

Durant will be out for the rest of the series with Game 6 going on Thursday in Oakland.