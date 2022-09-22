Back in 2021, during the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Kawhi Leonard sustained an ACL injury that ultimately left him out of basketball for over a year. Leonard didn't get to play last season and as a result, the Clippers were unable to make the playoffs. This season is supposed to be a whole new ball game for the Clippers as they are expecting to have Leonard back for a good portion of the year.

Leonard has been ramping up his recovery over these last few months and the goal has been to be available as soon as the season starts. Leonard has gradually been upgraded for specific types of practices, and on Thursday, Kawhi got some especially good news.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Now, Leonard will be able to participate in 5-on-5 drills and scrimmages. This is the last step before a player can make their official comeback after an injury. This should come as great news for the Clippers, who can now expect Leonard to be ready in time for the season premiere in October. An October return was not guaranteed, but now it looks a lot likelier.

The league is more fun with Kawhi in it, and we can't wait to see him return to the floor. Hopefully, he and the Clippers can settle their unfinished business from back in 2021.