Ever since the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has been out with an ACL injury. Had Kawhi been healthy throughout that run, there is no telling what the Clippers could have done to the Phoenix Suns, and maybe even the Milwaukee Bucks. This past season, Kawhi had to miss all 82 games, and it eventually led to the Clippers missing the playoffs.

Over the course of the last few weeks, there has been renewed optimism about Kawhi's recovery and his availability for the start of next season. For instance, Kawhi was recently in the Dominican Republic, where he could be seen playing with local youth.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Clippers president Lawrence Frank pumped the brakes on Leonard's recovery while at the draft last night. According to Clutch Points, Frank acknowledges that Leonard is working hard, but five-on-five drills are simply not in the cards right now.

“Yeah, he continues to do great,” Frank said. “He’s maniacal in his work ethic. It’s fun to see. I’m glad we can afford the light bill because he’s putting in the hours. But yeah, he’s doing great, and he continues to progress, and it’s great seeing him on the court.

[...]

No, he’s just kind of following in terms of just — I think he’s on course where he’s developing really well. But like five-on-five isn’t something I think that he’s doing at this point.”