Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the entire NBA, although, over the last year, he has been spending time rehabilitating the ACL injury he sustained during the 2021 playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers desperately need him back, and thankfully, it is likely he will be back in time for the opening night of this season.

Kawhi will have some great teammates to work with as Paul George is coming back for another year. Not to mention, John Wall is now a point guard for the team, which is great news for the Clippers who desperately needed some help at that position.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Footage of Kawhi in the lab has been surfacing on social media, and in the latest video posted by the Clippers, Kawhi was looking a bit swole. As you can see in the clip below, Kawhi is a lot bigger than he normally is, although in a muscular way, not a fluffy way.

This new version of Kawhi should bode well for the Clippers as it is clear that Leonard is taking care of his physique while he recovers. Kawhi has always been a physical force on the floor, but now, it is going to be extra hard to move him.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates coming out of the NBA.