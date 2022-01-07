Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and when the Los Angeles Clippers picked him up back in the summer of 2019, it became clear that they had won the lottery. Of course, his inclusion on the team also led to the pick-up of Paul George, who has been fantastic with the team over these past couple of seasons.

So far this year, the Clippers have had to play without Kawhi due to an ACL injury he sustained during the NBA Playoffs. Typically, these injuries take an entire year to heal, and as a result, fans were convinced that Leonard would not play a single game this season. Now, however, that thought process seems to be changing as the Clippers got a massive update on their superstar talent.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Leonard has been progressing a lot faster than anyone expected, and now, the team is of the belief that Kawhi will come back before the end of the season. Right now, the Clippers are fighting for their lives as they currently cling to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. If Leonard comes back, however, then they will certainly have a great chance at securing a berth in the playoffs, where pretty well anything can happen.

Leonard still needs to pass various tests before he can hit the court, however, this is still great news for Clippers fans. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will bring you all of the latest updates regarding the Clippers superstar.