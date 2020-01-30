There have been a lot of details and even more questions surrounding the crash that claimed the lives of nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The death of Kobe has impacted far past just basketball and the city of Los Angeles. Fans across the world have been mourning the death of the Lakers legend.



The investigations surrounding the crash have revealed a few details surrounding what went wrong. Ara Zobayan, the pilot on the helicopter that day, was well-known among the celebrity network in Los Angeles. Kylie Jenner revealed that she flew on the helicopter and knew Zobayan well. It appears that Kawhi Leonard was also a frequent flyer on the helicopter. Reports emerged earlier today that he flew regularly on the chopper.

"Yeah, flown with him a lot," Kawhi confirmed during an interview. "Great guy, super-nice. He was one of the best pilots, one of those guys that you ask for to fly you from city to city."

Kawhi also said that whenever he'd get picked up, Zobayan would always make a concerted effort to pass along friendly messages from Kobe.

Kawhi also discussed whether this incident would impact whether he'd continue to fly on helicopters. At this point, with the lack of information that he has, Kawhi said that he didn't know whether that would be the case. Check the interview below.