Kash Doll may have just welcomed her first son with Tracy T, but the 32-year-old is already thinking about adding another bundle of joy to their family. Earlier this week, the BMF actress hopped on her Twitter page to share her hopes for her second baby with her followers.

"I want a daughter, but how she's gonna get here?" she wrote on Thursday evening, earning thousands of responses and tens of thousands of likes. Of course, some replied with smartass answers about how babies are made, but others took it upon themselves to remind the "No Lames" rapper that she's already got a child.





"Girl you just had a son, let him get at least one first to think about [another] child," one user responded to Kash. She was quick to shut down the critic, quote tweeting them and adding "I'm just saying future wise.. Damn."

Others added, "them contractions will have you reconsidering baby #2 lol" and "nearest orphanage and adoption centre mami, let's research together."

When sharing the first photo of little Kashton Prophet Richardson, the new mother called her son "the love of [her] life." "I've never felt this way before y'all, somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger," she added in the sweet IG post.

Earlier this month, Kash Doll also clapped back at haters on Twitter who told the Detroit-born rapper that they were tired of seeing her sex toy ads. "Mute me, sis. They paid $15,000," the Stacked hitmaker responded – read more about that here.