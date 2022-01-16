Kash Doll is in her bag, and she doesn't care what haters have to say about it. On Saturday, January 15th, the new mother found herself being faced with criticism from someone on Twitter, who apparently wasn't very enthused to come across 32-year-old's advertisement post on her feed.

"@kashdoll if [you] put another sex toy ad on my feed [oh my God] I'm muting you," they wrote. Not long after, the Detriot-born Black Mafia Family actress shot back with a clever response and revealed exactly how much money she made for posting about sex toys.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Mute me, sis," she encouraged the hater. "They paid $15,000." The "No Lames" hitmaker's clap back has gotten plenty of attention, with hundreds of Twitter users flocking to the comments to ask about how they can catch a bag from advertising vibrators as well.

One person wrote, "to advertise a toy? Where do I put in my application?!" to which a troll replied, "you have 541 followers." Another person joked, "wait how come they [not] showing up on my [timeline]?" beside a crying laughing emoji.

In other news, Kash Doll and her man Tracy T recently welcomed their first child together – a boy, who they named Kashton Prophet Richardson. "Call me crazy but I think I found the love of my life," the Stacked hitmaker wrote after giving birth. "I've never felt this way before y'all, somebody finally [has] me wrapped around his finger."

When fans found out what K & T decided to call their son, some reacted by calling it "ghetto," which Doll didn't take kindly to – read more about that here.