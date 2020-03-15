mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kash Doll Rings In Birthday With "Rich Hoochie"

Milca P.
March 15, 2020 04:59
1 View
Kash Doll via YouTubeKash Doll via YouTube
Kash Doll via YouTube

Rich Hoochie
Kash Doll

Listen to Kash Dool's new track.


A Kash Dool celebrates another revolution around the Sun, the Detroit native has returned to share a new cut with fans, dropping off her latest "Rich hoochie" cut complete with a video to match. The new clip finds Kash living lavishly aboard a yacht as she recites a typical arsenal of bars on her income and survey of men. The new track arrives on the heels of her last "Wake Up" anthem.

Currently, the emcee should be prepping for a tour run, but the recent cards dealt by the coronavirus pandemic has also affected Kash Doll's Dollhouse Tour.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but the well-being of my fans is always my top priority," Kash Doll penned in a statement. As to when the Dollhouse Tour will pick back up is not yet determined.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't believe this shit
Man, I'm on TV lit
Wrist got me so on froze
On some anemic shit

Kash Doll
Kash Doll new music new song Songs rich hoochie
