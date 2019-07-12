Kash Doll & Big Sean Are Prepared For Anything On "Ready Set"

Big Sean previously stated that after taking the time to do some internal work on himself, he's back to making the best music of his life. While we wait for new tunes from him, he shows up on Kash Doll's new single "Ready Set." Just last month, Kash dropped off her catchy single "Kitten" featuring Lil Wayne where Lil Tunechi spit a verse on the Detroit rapper's track. This time around Big Sean lends his vocals to the uplifting chorus where he rhymes, "I look better than what I've been through, yeah / It's a celebration, hey / 'Cause we made it out the basement."

Fans have watched as Kash Doll has risen through the rap ranks and created a lane for herself. She spoke with Billboard about her journey, saying that she quit working as a dancer in the clubs after she began her rap career because she wanted people to take her seriously. "I dropped all of it," she said. "It was crazy because I already had a buzz. I was poppin' on Instagram, Facebook. I was popular. I was getting booked in clubs and schools. I was doing all of the Detroit public schools. I was doing little charity events. I was just performing and traveling to like, Flint and Kalamazoo, Pontiac, Grand Rapids. Then I went to Ohio and Milwaukee. I was traveling, driving to these places." She was never afraid of the hustle, but the grind never ends. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Diamonds you can spot 'em in my ear (That's right)

I'm at the jeweler, I ain't coppin' from the bears (Woo)

Louis luggage at the bottom of the lear (Yeah)

Hotter than the summer, hits I got 'em for the year

Kash Doll, I'm poppin', I ain't never flowin' wack