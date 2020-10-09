Karlae Spits Boastful Bars On "Jimmy Choo" Ft. Young Thug & Gunna

Their relationship is solid as a rock, so there isn't an issue with Jerrika Karlae and boyfriend Young Thug mixing business with pleasure. The two popular figures have been together for a number of years and often speak openly about how much they love and adore one another, and on Friday (October 9), Karlae delivered her latest single featuring Thugger and Gunna. The YSL artist is included in the growing list of women in the rap game and shared "Jimmy Choo," a track where she brags about all the finer things in life that her bank account affords her.

Days ago, Thugger and Karlae celebrated the release of her single with the purchase of a brand new Ferrari. "Woke up to this bad b*tch outside thanks boss @thuggerthugger1," Karlae shared. "You forever coming thru." Stream "Jimmy Choo" by Karlae featuring Young Thug and Gunna and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I got Chanel hoes (Yeah), she got Chanel toes (Chanel toes)

I pull up on Melrose (Uh, Melrose), got bread like Panera (Uh)

Her Birkin a velcro, we had a mess in Rodeo (Uh)

She spendin' a bankroll, I put my b*tch on a payroll (Uh)