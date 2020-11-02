Karl-Anthony Towns has had an extremely difficult 2020. Near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Towns lost his mother to the virus as she was in the hospital with it, for quite some time. Following the death of his mom, KAT was fairly quiet on social media although he still made appearances, specifically in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd, where he could be seen protesting. Towns has also entered a relationship with Jordyn Woods, who has been his rock during these difficult times.

Recently, Towns took to his Instagram story where he offered a kind message to all of his fans and followers. In the message, Towns notes that this year has been difficult and he has been fighting to stay strong. He also said that he has a brand new video coming out soon, that will detail what he's had to go through.

"I wanted to take the time to thank everyone for supporting me through this extremely tough time in my life," he wrote. "Your support and prayers are more powerful than you realize and has meant everything to me. I know I've been away for a while but know the devil will never win and I continue to fight the fight every day. I feel like I'm ready but more importantly... it's beneficial for me to talk more about the demons that I fight every day."

His new video is set to release tonight at 7 PM EST, so keep it locked to his IG account as that's where you'll be able to see it.