Kanye West has been known for his wild sneaker designs and the brand new Yeezy Slides are no exception. While they might look like something out of the Flinstones, that hasn't stopped fans from desperately trying to get their hands on a pair. At this point, anything Kanye produces is going to turn to gold, even if realistically, it's not all that great. Regardless, today was the Yeezy Slides' big day as multiple colorways were released on the Adidas website.

Earlier this morning, fans flocked to the website to try to get their hands on some pairs, and well, it didn't exactly go so well. Yes, as is the case with most Yeezy and hyped shoe releases, people were having trouble securing pairs for themselves. They would either get timed out on the website or everything would be sold out.

For some, this was their first-ever time trying to cop Yeezys. Slides are something that almost everyone wears and thanks to the hype surrounding the Yeezy model, people were excited to get their first taste of Kanye West footwear. Many of these dreams were dashed and it was all chronicled on Twitter.

Check out some of the tweets below to see just how much frustration there was to go around.