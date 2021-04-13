When Kanye West launched his Yeezy empire in collaboration with Adidas in 2015, the sneaker game was never the same again. Already one of the most successful sneaker collabs in history with a billion-dollar-plus revenue, it became notable for its high-end limited colorways and releases. While the brand was not officially launched until 2015, the first Yeezy prototype was actually worn by the rap mogul at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

This prototype pair of Yeezys have just gone for private sale at Sotheby's, valued at a whopping $1 million. The Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes were the prototype created for the first Yeezy line in 2008 designed by West and Mark Smith for Nike. According to the luxury auction company, they're the most valuable pair of kicks to ever be on the market.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If the Yeezy sneakers prototype that helped make Kanye West a billionaire fetches its near $1 million valuation, they will easily break the record for the most expensive sneaker sale in history. The record is currently held by a pair of Air Jordan 1s, which sold for around half a million in May of 2020.

Ryan Chang, the New York-based art collector who is selling the sneakers, explained the shoes were a piece of art. "The Air Yeezy Prototype is particularly special to me because it captured the cultural moment in 2008 so perfectly," Chang said in a statement. "There he was, Kanye West, on stage at the Grammys, winning 4 awards that evening, and unveiling an incredibly important and iconic design in Nike's storied history."

Although the current Yeezy line is currently in collaboration with Adidas rather than Nike, the Nike Air Yeezy 1 was still, "critical to the development of the Yeezy franchise, which has become one of the most important sneaker and lifestyle brands in history," said Brahm Wachter from Sotheby's.

The Yeezy samples will be on display at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 16th through 21st, while those interested in making an offer on the pair can speak directly with Sotheby's sales directors. Let us know down in the comments if you plan on doing so.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

[via]