Kanye West has delivered some dope shoes throughout his time with the AdidasYeezy brand and over the next few years, fans are hoping he continues to innovate. In 2021, West has already delivered a brand new silhouette in the Adidas Yeezy 450 and the OG colorway immediately sold out, just a few weeks ago. Now, West is gearing up to release yet another colorway, this time called "Dark Slate." While there have been some teasers of the shoe, we now have some on-foot images courtesy of Yankee Kicks on Instagram.

Below, you can see just how stealthy these sneakers look. With the primeknit upper and chunky shark teeth midsole, this is a model that definitely stands out although the all-black colorway certainly adds a unique flair to it. Kanye has always been a polarizing figure when it comes to his music and as far as shoes are concerned, he takes that very same approach to his craft.

For now, these kicks are set to drop in the Spring which is certainly a perfect time for picking up some new shoes. Of course, updates are always around the corner for Yeezys so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and information.