After taking Sunday Service across America, including Chicago, it appears that Kanye West will be bringing his weekly spiritual retreat to his old stomping grounds for NBA All-Star weekend. Earlier today, 'Ye announced that this week's Sunday Service will take place at the Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly the UIC Pavilion, Sunday at 2 p.m.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Once again, the rapper will be bringing his gospel-infused performance, along with the Sunday Service choir, where he'll perform God-oriented songs from his own catalog and others. Kanye's Sunday Service shows have been popping up during major weekends. A few weeks back, he brought the Sunday Service to Miami to coincide with Super Bowl Weekend.

Unfortunately, Kanye's religious alignment has found him in hot water after he headlined an evangelical event with a group that's been known to spew anti-LGBTQ+ messages. Prior to that, he began to work with Joel Osteen for massive events across the world including in Chicago, although it's unclear if Osteen will be pulling up to the NBA All-Star weekend.

It appears as though Kanye's Sunday Service gig will be sticking for the foreseeable future. 2019 marked a sharp shift in Kanye's musical direction as he committed to making non-secular music moving forward. The rapper released Jesus Is King in the fall and celebrated Christmas with the release of Sunday Service's Jesus Is Born.