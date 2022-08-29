When it comes to fashion, there is no doubt that Kanye West can be considered a pioneer in his domain. With his Adidas Yeezy brand, Kanye was able to transform the way a lot of us see fashion, and to this day, the Yeezy brand is still going strong. He has even branched out to do collaborations with huge brands, like GAP.

Ever since joining forces with GAP, Kanye has come through with various collections, and they have all been more ambitious than the last. This is especially true when it comes to the Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga collections which many fans have found to be truly bizarre. While this may be the case, Kanye doesn't care as he has a strong belief in his product.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Recently, some new promotional images came out for his latest Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga line, and as you can imagine, Kanye is going bigger than ever before. In the images down below, you can see some wild pieces including leather zip-up jackets, the biggest boots you've ever seen in your life, a large leather poncho, and a skin-tight suit that may or may not make you look like Slenderman.





Needless to say, Kanye is really going for it here, and we're sure those into high fashion will love some of these new pieces. As for regular old consumers, they probably won't find these pieces too accessible.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more information on this latest Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga collection.