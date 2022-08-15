When it comes to design and fashion, Kanye West has become one of the leaders and pioneers of the space. From his time at Nike to his newfound empire with Yeezy and Adidas, Kanye has been able to build one of the best streetwear brands in the entire world. Ye is showing no signs of slowing down, and his work with both GAP and Balenciaga is further proof of his ambition.

These days, Kanye is working very hard on his Yeezy GAP line, and his pieces have gotten the attention of many throughout the industry. Recently, Kanye was able to hold an exhibition with his latest Yeezy GAP collection, and A$AP Bari was there to document the entire thing. In fact, we even got a new photo of Ye, which can be seen below.





In this image, Kanye is wearing his brand new Yeezy GAP sunglasses which have been worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian and various other fashion influencers. Ye could also be seen wearing a pair of cargos, a shirt, and a minimalist leather jacket.

Throughout the evening, Bari took various pictures of Ye's pieces, which were strewn about on the floor. As you can see, there are baseball caps, shirts, hoodies, bodysuits, leggings, cargos, and a whole lot more.

