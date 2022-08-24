One of the best sneakers to come out of the Yeezy camp as of late is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. This is a sneaker that a lot of fans have been able to get behind thanks to the fact that it has a very unique look to it, and is also extremely comfy. Not to mention, it is also one of the cheaper Yeezy offerings, which ultimately makes these accessible to more fans.

With the Foam Runner continuing to impress, Yeezy has decided to restock the "Sand" colorway, which can be found below. This is a very basic version of the Foam Runner as it is simply dressed in all-white. With that being said, it is the perfect colorway to restock as we're sure plenty of fans missed out on these, the first time around.

If you are planning on getting these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, August 26th through platforms such as Confirmed and other Adidas retailers. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

