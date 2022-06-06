One of the most recent silhouettes to be unveiled by the Yeezy brand is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. At first, this silhouette was laughed at by fans, however, it has recently become a fan favorite thanks to just how comfortable it is. Not to mention, this shoe is pretty inexpensive when compared to other Yeezy sneakers. Having said that, these are truly perfect if you just want something fun and casual to wear and get people talking about your outfit.

The latest colorway to be shown off is the "Onyx" model which can be found, down below. This particular version of the Foam Runner is a shade of dark charcoal grey. It looks like a stealthy shoe that will work for every single season and if you already love the Foam Runner's design but don't have any models yet, these could be a great entry point.

If you are a Yeezy fiend who wants to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, June 8th for a price of $90 USD. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Nike

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas