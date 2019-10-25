It will continue to be said until a change is instilled. Though streaming has altered the landscape in many convenient ways, one of the biggest detriments of the new era is the lack of liner notes. Those of us who miss leafing through paper, checking out the extended artwork, lyrics, and production credit have been left high and dry. Luckily, services like Tidal have made sure to include song credits, albeit delivered in a bare-bones state. Now, thanks to a quick perusal and some confirmation from HHNM, we're able to pinpoint who contributed to the production of Kanye West's brand new album Jesus Is King.

1. Every Hour - Prod. by Budgie, Federico Vindver & Kanye West

2. Selah - Prod. by Benny Blanco, BoogzDaBeast, E. Vax, Federico Vindver, Francis Starlite & Kanye West

3. Follow God - Prod. by BoogzDaBeast, Kanye West & Xcelence

4. Closed On Sunday - Prod. by Angel Lopez, Brian ‘AllDay’, Federico Vindver, Kanye West & Timbaland

5. On God - Prod. by BoogzDaBeast, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Michael Cerda & Pi’erre Bourne

6. Everything We Need - Prod. by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Mike Dean & Ronny J

7. Water - Prod. by Angel Lopez, BoogzDaBeast, Federico Vindver, Kanye West & Timbaland

8. God Is - Prod. by Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Labrinth & Warryn Campbell

9. Hands On - Prod. by Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Kanye West & Timbaland

10. Use This Gospel - Prod. by Angel Lopez, BoogzDaBeast, DrtWrk, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Pi’erre Bourne & Timbaland

11. Jesus Is Lord - Prod. by Angel Lopez, Brian ‘AllDay’, Federico Vindver, Kanye West & Timbaland

Clearly, Yeezy staged another collaborative clinic on Jesus Is King. Veterans like Timbaland helped keep the momentum moving, while newcomers like Pi'erre Bourne and Ronny J contributed to a few choice cuts. One of the project's sonic shapers appears to be BoogzDaBeast, who helped lay down the majority of the album's material, including highlight song "Follow God."

Have you listened to Jesus Is King yet? If so, what is your favorite song so far?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images