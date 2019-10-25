Kanye West Spazzes Like The Holy Ghost On "Follow God"

Admittedly, Jesus Is King was a tough pill to swallow. The idea that one of the game's most acclaimed and divisive innovators had pledged himself to the Lord, and would thus commit to making gospel music, had many on the fence. And yet with Jesus Is King's sudden arrival comes a slew of subverted expectations. No more so than on track three, "Follow God," which might very well be the best Kanye has rapped since "No More Parties In LA."

Taking to a crazy sample-driven instrumental, Ye locks into a razor-sharp flow, spitting bars that should sate those missing "the old Kanye." His trademark wit shines through in spades, a cleverness not often conveyed in his interviews. "Life like, this if what your life like, try to live your life right," he spit. "People really know you push your buttons like type write, this is like a movie but it's really very life life." A likely contender for Jesus Is King standout, "Follow God" is proof that Kanye can still put in work when the inspiration has taken control. Either that, or the calming presence of his daddy.

Quotable Lyrics

Life like, this if what your life like, try to live your life right

People really know you push your buttons like typewrite

This is like a movie but it's really very life like

Every single night, right