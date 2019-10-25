mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West Spazzes Like The Holy Ghost On "Follow God"

Mitch Findlay
October 25, 2019 13:07
1.1K Views
153
6
CoverCover

Follow God
Kanye West

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Oh, you missed the old Kanye?


Admittedly, Jesus Is King was a tough pill to swallow. The idea that one of the game's most acclaimed and divisive innovators had pledged himself to the Lord, and would thus commit to making gospel music, had many on the fence. And yet with Jesus Is King's sudden arrival comes a slew of subverted expectations. No more so than on track three, "Follow God," which might very well be the best Kanye has rapped since "No More Parties In LA."

Taking to a crazy sample-driven instrumental, Ye locks into a razor-sharp flow, spitting bars that should sate those missing "the old Kanye." His trademark wit shines through in spades, a cleverness not often conveyed in his interviews. "Life like, this if what your life like, try to live your life right," he spit. "People really know you push your buttons like type write, this is like a movie but it's really very life life." A likely contender for Jesus Is King standout, "Follow God" is proof that Kanye can still put in work when the inspiration has taken control. Either that, or the calming presence of his daddy

Quotable Lyrics

Life like, this if what your life like, try to live your life right
People really know you push your buttons like typewrite
This is like a movie but it's really very life like
Every single night, right

Kanye West
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  15  3
  6
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kanye West jesus is king bars
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kanye West Spazzes Like The Holy Ghost On "Follow God"
153
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject