Without much of a chance to win the election at all, Kanye West is spending lots of time and money trying to seemingly prove a point to people. Whatever that point is remains unclear, but it's clearly important for Kanye to be on the ballot in each of the states comes November's election, so he's doing all that he can to achieve that.

As you surely know, Kanye is a stubborn man. Once he sets his mind on something, he'll attack it at no end until he gets what he wants. Usually, the end result of that stubbornness and perfectionism is positive for us. After all, we'll be getting a musical project or a pair of sneakers that West put time and resources into making. However, this time, it's probably better that we all ignore what Ye is doing and focus on ways we can actually change the country for the better.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After his bid to get on the Ohio ballot failed when the election chief turned down the Presidential hopeful, Kanye has gotten a lawsuit together to get him to reconsider.

As reported by THR, the Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose deemed West "unqualified" to run as an independent candidate just days after the recording artist submitted over 15,000 signatures and other paperwork that was needed.

West's attorneys are arguing that it is LaRose's duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there are no protests filed against them.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

As of now, several other states have refused to include him on the ballot. As it stands, he will appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Vermont, Utah, and more.

Do you think Kanye will drop out of the race before November or will he see this through?

