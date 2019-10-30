You should probably expect Kanye Westto say something outlandish in the lead up to any album he releases. It's a pretty standard procedure at this point. Just hours before Jesus Is King dropped, the rapper sat down with Zane Lowe and Big Boy for some pretty insightful interviews. The rapper spoke about his alignment with the Republicans, which made further sense when he revealed his $68M tax return and his newfound love for Christ. Sometimes within the same breath.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

"We brainwashed out here, bro," he told Big Boy. "Democrats had us voting Democrats for food stamps for years, bro. What is you talkin' 'bout? Guns in the 80s. Takin' the fathers out the homes. Plan B. Lowerin' our votes. Makin' us abort our children. God shall not kill."

Planned Parenthood and a rep for Plan B both issued statements with the latter educating Kanye on the difference between the two.

"Plan B emergency contraception is a safe and effective backup option when used as directed after unprotected sex or birth control failure," a rep for Plan B told TMZ. "Plan B helps prevent pregnancy before it starts by delaying ovulation. Plan B is not an abortion pill – it will not harm an existing pregnancy and it will not be effective if a woman is already pregnant."

A rep for Planned Parenthood also chimed in and said that Black women spearheaded the fight for reproductive health rights along with sex education and abortion access.

"As Black women, we make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available. Misinformation like this is meant to shame us and keep us from making our own health care decisions. Black women want and deserve support and access to the full range of reproductive health care, but this persistent lie is threatening our ability to obtain it."