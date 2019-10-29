Kanye West is perhaps showing his true colors aligning himself with the Republicans and Donald Trump. As the founder of billion-dollar company Yeezy, he also may have unwittingly revealed exactly why there need to be harsher taxes imposed on the rich. The rapper's recent appearance on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke," which took place on a flight this time, aired last night. Not only did Ye dive into a few gospel versions of his classic records but he also spoke openly about his connection with God.

Kanye West might be dedicating his time and efforts to God moving forward but apparently, it's equally beneficial to his pockets. Now, a few years ago, Kanye admitted on Twitter that he was $53M in the hole. He's far past those days and he believes his newfound faith in God is a reason for it. “God is using me to show off," Kanye claimed. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns."

"People need to hear [from] someone that has been put into debt by the system, talk about these type of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ," he added.

While Kanye went through some hits on the project, he also made sure to throw shade at Kim K's ex, Kris Humphries.