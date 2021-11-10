Over the past few months, beef has been brewing between Kanye West and Soulja Boy for no reason other than an unused verse. In the weeks leading up to the release of DONDA, several rappers attempted to secure placements on the album, though it wasn't underground names as you'd think. It was artists like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The latter has been on a near three-month-long tirade disrespecting Ye at any opportunity.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Soulja Boy had claimed that he submitted a verse for Kanye West's "Remote Control" which Ye hyped up, only to disregard in the album's final outcome. SB revealed text messages from Kanye West who offered approval but during last week's episode of Drink Champs, Kanye insinuated that it was trash. This led Soulja Boy down a destructive path where he bashed Kanye West and his new haircut.

It seems that all is well between the two now. Ye went to his Instagram with a screenshot of a recent conversation he had with Soulja Boy where he admitted wrongdoing for the way he handle "Remote Control."

"Yo it's Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn't gonna use the verse," Kanye wrote Soulja Boy.

"Love you too bro. That's all I wanted," Soulja replied.

Soulja has yet to respond to Kanye's post but it seems like it's all water under the bridge.