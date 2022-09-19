Now that Kanye is in the midst of exiting his GAP deal, he has been trying to establish some new Yeezy products. Of course, one of his most popular teasers over the last month has been his futuristic-looking YZY SHDZ. Fans have been looking forward to these, and while there is no official release date for the sunglasses, Kanye is teasing fans with the price point.

While speaking to Forbes, Kanye noted that his Ye Supply store will be looking to stock all of the items and accessories for an affordable price. Ye wants the products to be made in the countries they are being sold in, and there is no doubt that Ye is on a very ambitious fashion journey right now.





"When it's sold in America, it'll be made in America, and when it's sold in China, it'll be manufactured in China," Kanye said. "So the glasses will cost $20, and everything in the Ye Supply store will be $20. And, we're working on how to make clothing free. Because life is free."





Kanye's latest offerings have seen an impressive price reduction, and it is clear that Ye is trying to get his products in the hands of as many people as possible.

Now that he is branching off on his own, it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop his brand.

