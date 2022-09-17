After they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together a few days ago, romance rumours began swirling around Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and recording artist Kanye West. At the time, it was said that the duo was "super flirty" during their evening out on the town, even taking the 45-year-old's SUV back to the same hotel after the festivities came to an end.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair have formed a relationship, stating that "their relationship is new, [and] they’ve connected over fashion and creativity." Despite that gossip, though, another insider has suggested to Page Six that the pair's antics are little more than a publicity stunt.

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City -- JP Yim/Getty Images

Swanepoel – who recently appeared alongside Ye's ex Kim Kardashian in one of her SKIMS campaigns – is the new face of West's YZY GAP SHDZ, and has modelled in several snapshots shared on The Life of Pablo artist's Instagram feed.

According to the outlet's source, the father of four and the famous blonde are attempting to pull off a "PR stunt" to promote the new futuristic product.

In response, President & CEO of GAP Brands Mark Breitbard confirmed the news in an email to employees obtained by Page Six. "While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy GAP, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned," he wrote.

"And we are deciding to wind down the partnership," the message concluded.

Other famous faces linked to Ye this year include Chaney Jones and Julia Fox, the latter of whom recently dished on her separation from the rapper – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

