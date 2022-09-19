Kanye West has been working incredibly hard to get out of his deals with Adidas and GAP. He has been trying to swing public opinion in his favor on these topics, and while it might be working, Adidas and GAP have remained firm about honoring their long-term deals.

With that in mind, Kanye is now shifting his attention to his brands that are entirely independent. One such brand is none other than Donda Sports which Kanye and Antonio Brown are leading. According to TMZ, Kanye filed some new trademarks, and moving forward, he hopes to have Donda Sports branding on a plethora of sportswear items, as well as everyday accessories like umbrellas, wallets, backpacks, and a whole host of other offerings.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

TMZ also reported that Kanye is looking to do stuff with the Donda Doves, his Donda Academy team. With that branch of his brand, he could very well be aiming to sell jerseys and other pieces of athletic gear that bare the name of his beloved high school team. He is also creating another off-shoot called Dove Sports, which is going to be some sort of ancillary brand in which Kanye creates training camps and tournaments that will be sponsored by "Dove Sports."





Kanye has always been ambitious when it comes to his brands, and this is yet another example of that. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what products come out of the Donda Sports family tree.

