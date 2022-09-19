YZY SHDZ
Streetwear
Kanye West To Pay $300K After Losing Yeezy SHDZ Lawsuit
Things are going from bad to worse for Yeezy.
By
Alexander Cole
May 04, 2023
Streetwear
Kanye West Reveals How Much Yeezy Shades Will Cost
Kanye has big ambitions for his latest Yeezy line.
By
Alexander Cole
Sep 19, 2022
