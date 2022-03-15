Kanye West aired out his grievances towards his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian over the weekend, though she and her boyfriend Pete Davidson finally gave Ye a piece of their minds. The rapper explained how North or his kids were allowed to come to the latest Sunday Service event, and the troubles he faced trying to bring his first-born daughter to Miami's Donda Experience.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Per TMZ, the rapper is now going through the court system to establish a set of rules between himself and Kim Kardashian when it comes to their custody schedule. The artist reportedly enlisted lawyer Samantha Spector to focus on custody.

There's yet to be a formal structure in their co-parenting schedule since Kim filed for divorce and successfully reverted her marital status to single. The publication says that they've attempted to create a system that works for both of them. Despite Ye's claims, TMZ also reports that Kim has been more than accommodating towards Kanye whenever he wants to see their kids, as long as it doesn't interfere with other priorities. Ye's also been in and out of Los Angeles, which has made it increasingly difficult to create formal custody arrangements.

Spector's job will first tackle an agreed-upon schedule between Kim and Kanye. If that doesn't work, she'll be going in front of the court to try and create the framework for custody and visitation.

Unfortunately, it seems like getting Kim and Kanye to even establish custody arrangements on their own might be a tad difficult since they're reportedly not on talking terms at the moment.

[Via]