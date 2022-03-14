Kanye West was back on Instagram this weekend where he expressed his grievances over his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian. The famed mogul doubled down with his issues surrounding Kim Kardashian allowing their 8-year-old daughter to join TikTok, and his disagreements on how their children are raised.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

While the issue exploded with an official response from Pete Davidson, many of those close to Ye leaped to his defense. Consequence, specifically, made a concerted effort to speak on Ye's character and his love for his children. "One thing I can say for sure and now just because of our history[,] Kanye is a great Dad!!! He loves his children with all his heart and this becoming painful to watch," Cons said on Twitter before directly addressing Ye's concern over North.

"Kanye is a 'girl' Dad. North is his 1st born. Instinctually, he's just here to protect her," he continued. "That should be respected no matter what."

Ye released a series of videos and screenshots yesterday where he addressed his issues with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and D.L. Hughley, who called out the Yeezy founder for taking his issues with Kim to a public stage. Ye took it a step further on Sunday and appeared to issue threats to Hughley and his family, which were met with quick-witted clapbacks by the comedian.