A Los Angeles judge recently granted the artist formerly known as Kanye West permission to legally change his name to Ye. Now, the rapper is preparing for a whole merchandise rebrand, starting with facemasks. According to TMZ, Ye has filed a petition to trademark his new name for the purposes of COVID-19 masks. The DONDA artist filed to trademark Ye for the purpose of "sanitary masks for protection against viral infection." Additionally, he's seeking to make "fashion masks" with similar branding.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Chances are, these face masks will sell fast, similar to anything the Yeezy logo is emblazoned on. Earlier this year, the rapper launched the Yeezy x Gap collaboration officially which reportedly did $7M overnight. The former CEO of GAP said that 35,000 orders were placed for a $200 jacket the evening the products launched. It wouldn't be surprising if the Ye face masks earns the rapper some huge bucks.

Ye initially filed documents to change his name back in August. The rapper filed a petition to the court, and thanks to California's rather relaxed laws, he managed to legally change his name in under 2 months. However, he's flirted with the idea in the past. Shortly before hitting the stage for his incredibly controversial SNL performance, he took to Twitter where he revealed that he would wrote, "the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE."

